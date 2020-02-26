Southeast Arkansas Preparatory High taking action after student injured in “Skull Breaker Challenge”, Pine Bluff School District issues warning

Breaking News
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff School District is warning its staff to be extra vigilant after a nearby charter school student was seriously injured after falling victim to the “Skull Breaker Challenge”.

Two kids trick another to jump up into the air, then they kick their feet out from under them, causing them to land on their backs or in some cases, their heads.

It recently happened to a student at a Southeast Arkansas Preparatory High School.

He lost consciousness and was treated for a concussion.

As a result, a mandatory assembly was held at the school Tuesday where students learned more about the dangers involving this viral prank and others.

