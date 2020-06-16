Southern Arkansas University announces Fall semester to begin August 11

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (News release) – In response to the COVID-19 situation, Southern Arkansas University has modified its calendar for Fall 2020. Classes will now begin Aug. 11, 2020, and end Nov. 20, 2020.

“We are truly excited to welcome our students back to campus,” said Dr. Trey Berry, SAU’s president. “Over the past few months we’ve heard from countless students about their eagerness to return to campus and resume their lives, their classes, and their relationships. We felt it would be prudent to start the semester early and to finish the semester before Thanksgiving to better assure the health and safety of our entire campus.”

Activities centered around the start of the fall semester are outlined below:

Wednesday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 8 – Returning Students Move-in

Sunday Aug. 9 – New Student Move-in and Mulerider Roundup (Orientation) begins (register at https://web.saumag.edu/orientation/mulerider-round-up)

Monday, Aug. 10 – Mulerider Roundup continues

Monday, Aug. 10 – Tuesday Aug. 11 – Late Registration and Advising

Tuesday, Aug. 11 – Classes begin

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Last day of entrance and course additions

Monday, Sept. 7 – Labor Day (virtual class day)

Tuesday, Nov. 17 – Friday, Nov. 20 – Final Exams

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Fall Commencement

To better accommodate students and practice proper social distancing, move-in will occur over several days and allow only 10 students to move in every 30 minutes to each residence hall and apartment complex.

Students will receive a Move-In Packet through their SAU email which will include a link to reserve their housing move-in time. Due to the large number of people coming to campus during this time, students will be limited to two guests to assist them in the move-in process.

SAU will observe the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, Sept. 7. Virtual classes will meet on this date. There will be no fall break this year.

Final exams will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, and the semester ends Friday, Nov. 20. Fall commencement will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.