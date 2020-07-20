Southern Arkansas University announces safety procedures for 20-21 academic year

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Dr. Trey Berry with Southern Arkansas University is hoping students and faculty will practice safe habits as the school year will be starting soon.

“We always say that SAU feels like home, and it does now more than ever,” Berry said. “This year will be like no other in our history, but we are in this journey together. Now is the time for heroes. Now is a time for reaching out and caring for others.”

Southern Arkansas University has announced a reopening committee and Risk Management task force that has developed a 2020 Return to Campus Guide.

They announced that they will focus on teaching students and faculty the best ways to help mitigate spreading viruses and focusing on keeping people safe.

They will be working to modify classrooms and work spaces to aid in social distancing and cleanliness.

Indoor events hosted by external groups will NOT be permitted this fall, and Outdoor events will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

SAU plans to open residence halls to returning students via appointment beginning August 5, and plans to welcome freshman to campus August 9. For the most current information regarding campus events, openings, and changes, visit the SAU website at www.saumag.edu.