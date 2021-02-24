Sparkman still dealing with water issues, some without water for more than a week

SPARKMAN, Ark. — The water issues in Dallas County are still going on, and some people have been without water for a week, following last week’s winter storm.

Rickey Craig the mayor of Sparkman called the situation a disaster and that he’s never seen this many broken pipes in his life.

“We’re losing all our pressure. This is a disaster, and all we are trying to fix it,” Craig said, “Well we have checkpoints for people to pick up water.”

Amber Green a resident in Sparkman who has been without water for over a week is worrired about her family.

“Our pipes are busted so we’re having a hard time finding where the leak is because we don’t have water to find it,” Green said, “I still gotta get my kids taken care of, regardless so we’re doing the driving every night so we can get a bath for them and get food, that way I can cook.”



Lately Green said she’s been driving over 40 miles every other day to get water.



Mayor Burke said now that the church has water, they’re doing what they can to help those in rural areas dealing with broken pipes.

“We’ve had a bunch of busted pipes in the city of Sparkman, Dalark, Manning, Ouachita, and around and we lost our water pressure,” Burke said.

Mayor Burke said it could take nearly 30 days to fix this and the boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.