Special prosecutor: Decision on possible charges in Hunter Brittain death to be released Friday

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – A special prosecutor investigating the June shooting death of Hunter Brittain has confirmed that he will soon announce a decision on possible charges against a Lonoke County Sheriff’s deputy.

Special prosecutor Jeff Phillips has announced that his decision on whether or not to file charges against Sgt. Michael Davis will be released at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said Davis told them that the 17-year-old Brittain got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop that happened around 3 a.m. on June 23 on Arkansas 89 and Tower Road.

At that point, Davis claims Brittan “got something out of the back” and then approached Davis before the teen was shot by the deputy.

Family members of Brittain have contested that the teen was unarmed at the time of the shooting and only had a jug of antifreeze in his hand.

The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office released a report on September 3 that detailed how Brittain died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm.

Davis was fired from the department following the shooting, with Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley saying at the time that Davis violated department policy by activating his body camera only after the shooting had happened and not at the beginning of the traffic stop.