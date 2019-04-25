Special Report: Police discuss benefits of high-tech surveillance cameras over low-grade systems

BENTON, Ark. – Tire Town in Benton is in the business of keeping cars safe on the road. The business also focuses on keeping its product safe from prowlers.

Patrick Newman, the assistant manager, says they have an entire system set up.

Now, they are in the process of upgrading it throughout their shop.

“Before too long all these images that are blurry will be updated and will be a lot clearer,” Newman said.

It will make it much clearer and better, if anything were to happen.

“With this system, we are able to zoom in better to pinpoint what people are wearing, license plates,” Newman explains.

It’s updated systems like this, Benton Police like to see.

Sergeant Quinton Jackson says the clearer the image, the easier it is to close out a case and find the person responsible.

“Sometimes it’ll be the make or break on what we are able to accomplish,” Sergeant Jackson said.

He says low-grade systems make it much more difficult for detectives to find them.

Not often, but sometimes, the only option is setting it aside. “When we close cases, it’s usually because we don’t have enough information to proceed forward.”

The police department says the poorer image can come from bigger brand stores, while the higher quality camera systems come from smaller shops, like Tire Town.

“You’re only as good as the equipment you have, so if you don’t want to put money forth on it, then you’re only as good as what you’re trying to use,” Sergeant Jackson said.

He says with technology rapidly changing it’s easier than ever to get good quality video.

“Sometimes a little bit of effort in that area would help us tremendously. We can work with a lot. We just have to have something to work with.”

That’s exactly why tire town is overhauling its system. The business hopes it won’t need to use the eyes in the sky, but just in case, it’s there.

“It will help us out a lot. It also gives the customers security knowing we’re watching out,” Newman said.