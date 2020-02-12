Springdale homicide suspect in custody after manhunt in River Valley

Update:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) – Alex Amador is in police custody, according to a post from the Fort Smith Police Department on Wednesday.

“Through the joint collaboration of area law enforcement agencies and the US Marshals Service, Amador is now in custody,” the department said in a Facebook post.

According to Randy Coyne with the U.S. Marshals, a citizen spotted Amador in Fort Smith near South 4th Street and North K Street.

Original story:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) – Police in Fort Smith are searching for a man wanted in relation to a January homicide in Springdale, authorities confirmed to KNWA.

A manhunt is underway for Alex Amador, who ran away from officers in the area of Towson and Wheeler Avenues in Fort Smith on Tuesday.

According to Randy Coyne with the U.S. Marshals, Springdale police asked the United States Marshals Service to help track down and arrest Amador. Coyne says Amador is wanted on charges related to a homicide shooting in Springdale on January 30.

He was spotted in a car with a woman behind the wheel on Greenwood Street, near Rogers Avenue, on Tuesday night.

A short chase started the driver crashed the car. Amador then ran away.

A witness told police Amador had a gun, and investigators say they also believe a round was fired from the car during the chase.

The woman who was driving was arrested, but her identity is not being released.

Alex Amador is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, you’re urged to contact authorities.