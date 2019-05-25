Springdale police investigate gunfire exchange between motorists

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting between two motorists that occurred Friday evening.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Thomas and Jill, according to Springdale police.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred between the occupants of a dark passenger vehicle and white Dodge Charger.

"Several shots were fired and then both vehicles left north bound on Thomas towards Backus," a news release states.

Officers located several shell casings, but did not find any vehicles or houses that appeared to have been hit by gunfire, the news release states.

No one appears to have been injured and there are no suspects at this time, police said.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Springdale police at (479) 751-4542 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.