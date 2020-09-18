Springdale police search for runaway 14-year-old

by: Heath Higgs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a ‘runaway’ 14-year-old girl.

Melinda Gillespie, 14, was last seen on Sunday, September 13 at approximately 11 p.m. at her home in Springdale.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Gillespie has a medical condition that requires medication, and it is unknown if she took any with her when she left her residence.

Police say they have no reason to believe Melinda was “taken or being held against her will.”

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542, or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.

