LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The people of St. Mark Baptist Church in Little Rock continued their annual Feast of Hope Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday.

They offered food for the body and the soul for those who needed it most. The feast included turkey and dressing and all the trimmings.

Members said it is always better to give than to receive.

“It’s something that’s instilled in you, you know if you give back and you love,” Shirley Williams said. “That’s how God blesses you back, by giving back to the people.”

The church also offered sleeping bags, clothing and other beneficial items for people who are without a home.

The Feast of Hope is a partnership with the Little Rock Chapter of The Links Incorporated and Oak Street Ministries.