LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State Representative Grant Hodges (R- Rogers) resigned Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Arkansas House of Representatives.

According to a letter delivered to Governor Asa Hutchinson Friday, Hodges is resigning due to a job opportunity.

According to the letter, the resignation is effective at close of business Friday.

Hodges represented District 96, which includes a portion of Benton County.

