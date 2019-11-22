Star basketball recruit from Jacksonville to attend Boys & Girls Club 50th anniversary event

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Davonte Davis is a four-star recruit from Jacksonville High School who recently signed a National Letter of Intent with the Razorbacks.

However, Davis hasn’t forgotten where it all started – at the Boys and Girls Club in Jacksonville.

This year, Davis will be attending the Boys and Girls Club of Jacksonville 50th anniversary. He is just one of the several impressive youths in attendance.

“Being able to go is really exciting – meeting the new people that are going to be there,” says Davis.

Davonte Davis attended programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville, where he was in the youth basketball program, which has assisted him in honing his basketball skills.

LaConda T. Watson, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club in Jacksonville says he is a great example and role model for today’s youth.

“You can never start too early in being successful in whatever you put your mind to and Davonte is one of those that see is an example of putting your mind into something and going it and getting it,” she says.

Davis is a shooting guard and ranked 18th by ESPN. He also is second in the state.

This year the Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a celebration and fundraiser featuring the first lady of Razorback basketball, Danyelle Musselman, as the keynote speaker.

Click here for more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville 50th anniversary event.