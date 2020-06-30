State Board of Education grants waivers to carry out both in-class and online instruction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas schools now have more flexibility as they plan for the fall in the midst of the pandemic.

The State Board of Education granted waivers to 260 school districts and charter systems, allowing them to be able to carry out both in-classroom and online instruction.

The board voted 5-1 to approve the waivers, which go into effect Wednesday.

