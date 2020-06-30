State Capitol decorated in honor of Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas State Capitol is decorated in honor of Independence Day.
According to Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, “In honor of Independence Day, red, white, and blue lights illuminate the Capitol dome and patriotic banners adorn the front of the building.”
