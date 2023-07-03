LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston announced Monday a new exhibit at the State Capitol that celebrates 100 years of Arkansas State Parks.

The Arkansas State Park system was initially established in 1923 and includes 52 parks and over 55,000 acres of land.

“As an avid outdoorsman, I hope this exhibit will encourage more people to get out and enjoy what a treasure we have in our state parks,” Thurston said. “It is truly a gift to live in The Natural State and enjoy it’s beauty.”

In the release, Thurston pointed out that no matter where you live in Arkansas, there is a state park within an hour’s drive. Between the mountain views, hiking, boating, fishing and bird watching, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Arkansas State Parks Centennial Exhibit will be on display in the State Capitol’s first floor galleries August 9.

To learn more about Arkansas State Parks, including centennial events, visit ArkansasStateParks.com.