State game & fish employee resigns after controversy over social media post spurs investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An employee with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has resigned from the agency after an investigation began looking into a post on a social media site.

Even though the employee made the comments on his personal socials media site, but agency director Pat Fitts noted in a statement released Wednesday that the comments “do not reflect the AGFC’s values and are counter to our efforts for inclusivity and diversity.”

“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” Fitts said.

The agency stated that on November 9, the employee was placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was started after the comments and what officials described as “offensive photos” were reported.

As the investigation continued, the employee resigned from the agency.

State officials noted that the agency remained “committed to conserving the state’s fish and wildlife for the benefit of everyone and condemns any form of harassment or disparagement based on race, gender, religion, national origin, age or disability.”