State leaders, community join together to mark 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- State leaders and the community joined together for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

The ceremony was held at the Arkansas Korean War Veterans Memorial in MacArthur Park.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge spoke, saying we should never forget those who gave their lives in the fight for freedom.

“This ceremony today, before one of the most beautiful monuments here in Arkansas of the Korean War, there was one family here today of a Korean War veteran, and I know this means a lot for everyone to remember what some people consider the forgotten war, and it shouldn’t be forgotten,” says Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The Arkansas Korean War Veterans Memorial lists the names of 461 Arkansans killed in the Korean War.