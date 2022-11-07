LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just one day ahead of Election Day, dozens of state leaders made their final pleas to Arkansans to vote against a hot topic on the ballot in a press conference Monday.

Supporters and opposers of Issue 4, which seeks to legalize recreational marijuana, both say it will likely be a close call on Election Day this Tuesday.

“The turnouts been high, the polls are tight, a lot of this will be deciding on who breaks with us tomorrow at the polls,” Campaign Director of Responsible Growth Arkansas, Robert McLarty said.

“I think we’ve got a good shot of voting this down,” Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe, who hosted the press conference Monday said. “I think it’s going to be really close.”

The press conference featured dozens of state leaders from different organizations and businesses, along with some lawmakers.

“I’ve come off the campaign trail elsewhere to be with you this morning because I feel so strongly about this issue,” Congressman French Hill (R – AR) said.

McLarty said the coalition’s opposition to the issue is nothing he has not heard before.

“Today was just another rehash of an old scare tactic that’s been talked about since the 1980s,” he said.

Dr. Bledsoe voiced concern over a few major concerns related to Issue 4, saying this amendment seeks to make a change to the constitution that would be hard to ever amend again.

“The only way to amend this, because it’s written in our constitution, is to have a ballot drive, get the signatures, have it on the ballot, and then vote it down,” he said.

Dr. Bledsoe added that past trends in Arkansas lead him to believe getting something on the ballot to potentially make any future changes would be hard to do.

“The ABC will have a big role in working through those rules and regulations and making sure that this is being done in a responsible manner,” McLarty said.

Dr. Bledsoe and other leaders voiced other concerns related to the risk of recreational marijuana in people’s health and wellbeing – due to the amendment waiving the THC levels in marijuana products – in addition to what it will do to the workforce in Arkansas.

Additionally, leaders voiced concern over what this amendment will cost Arkansans.

“When you look at Issue 4, this isn’t about freedom, this is about money,” Dr. Bledsoe said. “If you love big tobacco, you’re going to love big marijuana.”

McLarty believes the more voters look into the amendment, the more they will see the benefits, adding that this is a responsible way route can produce a lot of revenue and jobs in Arkansas.

Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4 had a strong possibility of passing, but more recent polls show a thinner margin.

In the most recent one in Arkansas, 41% of respondents said they support Issue 4, while 59% said they do not.

Mclarty said he is confident there will be a high turnout of young voters Tuesday, who he expects to vote in support.

Bledsoe said three months ago he would have confidently said the amendment will pass, though now, it is a different story.

“Today, though, I think the Arkansas voters are realizing it’s not what they think it is,” he said.