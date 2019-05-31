State local officials work to keep Highway 7 open Video

POPE COUNTY, Ark. - State and local officials are keeping a close eye on a section of Highway 7 in Pope County.

There is water creeping towards the road. It's the main thoroughfare between Dardanelle and Russellville.

The four-lane highway is down to two lanes. Crews have put out sandbags and a water pump. They are trying to stop the water from getting to the road.

Volunteers in Dardanelle are packing those sandbags. They are hoping for the best in a bad situation.

"There is just a lot of fear going on, which I'm not really excited about," said Kelsey Stone.

Stone, like many, are keeping a close eye on Highway 7, just before the Dardanelle bridge.

"It's not just the river that's rising, it's all the creeks that are connected to it," she said.

A tributary from the Arkansas River is flooding up. It's causing concern for the highway.

Mike May has lived in Yell County most of his life. He says the back of his in-laws' home is just water, where yard used to be.

He says despite the situation, local law enforcement is keeping homeowners here informed.

"They are doing everything that's possible to do for the citizens of Dardanelle and Yell County," May said.

Many here agree all they can do is wait while the water rises.

"It's not just the families on the river that's being impacted, it's all of us," May said.