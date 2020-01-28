LR State of the City Address to highlight key quality of life initiatives, focus on 2020 census and economic development

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will be delivering his second State of the City Address focusing on the theme Life Little Rock, Thursday, January 30, 3030 at 6:00 p.m.

The address will review 2019, and give residents new, detailed information on 2020 priorities, including plans for public safety, parks, economic development, and citizen engagement.

Resdients will also hear the City of Little Rock’s new mission and vison.

Something new this year is the address will occur in the evening and be live streamed to the Dunbar, Southwest, and West Central Community Centers, to allow more residents to participate.

A light meal will be provided by Club Eco at each community center.

The community centers where the event will be held is: