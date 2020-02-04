1  of  2
State Plant Board member resigns after social media post

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A State plant board member has resigned his post for a social media post he made earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Robert Campbell posted on his twitter page a video that shows him drinking and driving. You can watch the video below.

He also uses some crude language in his video. When asked about him drinking alcohol while operating a vehicle he said that he was in a farm field.

His position with the Plant Board is Governor appointed so we reached out to Governor Asa Hutchinson for a response on the matter.

“Mr. Campbell understands that this was a serious error on his part and based upon that he submitted his letter of resignation from the Plant Board. Such conduct is unacceptable and I have accepted his resignation.”

Campbell had been on the Plant Board since August 25, 2015.

