State Police investigating officer-invovled shooting in Plumerville

PLUMERVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday, August 24 in Plumerville.

Police say officers with the Plumerville Police Department came across a 30-year-old man at a city park in regards to a domestic dispute. According to police, the man started to fight officers and ran into a nearby house where he was shot.

The man has been identified as Michael Gentry. According to state police, Gentry allegedly approached the officers with a meat cleaver.

Gentry’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The identity of the officer who fired his gun has not been released.

This case is still under investigation.