State police investigating woman’s death after body found in Lee County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LEE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was recovered from the Saint Francis River at the Huxtable Pumping Station located off Arkansas Highway 121 on Thursday. 

According to state police, special agents of the criminal investigation division are leading the investigation after they were notified by Lee County authorities that deputies recovered a body from a vehicle that was found floating in the river near a boat dock.  

At this time, state police say they are waiting for confirmation on the woman’s identity from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories