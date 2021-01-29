State troopers arrest man after attempted robbery, carjacking in Garland County

UPDATE:

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies say Miguel Sanchez, 33, from Leola was charged with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery.

Deputies say he will be transported to the detention center in Garland County.

ORIGINAL:

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A man attempted to rob someone in the parking lot at a local marijuana dispensary, according to state troopers.

They are saying that he ran across the street, and carjacked a woman who was alone, and forced her to drive to the Walmart in Rockport near Malvern. State police said he went inside Walmart to withdraw money from the ATM.

State police arrested him outside a bank nearby and was taken to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the woman in the car is ok.