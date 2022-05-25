LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas State Police trooper, shot while chasing a fugitive last year, has been named the 2021 Arkansas State Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Spencer Morris of Crittenden County was shot in the chest during an attempted traffic stop that ended in Memphis on December 16.

At the Annual Arkansas State Police Honors and Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, he was honored for his heroic actions.

“It’s a humbling experience, but I hope it’s something new and upcoming troopers can learn from and use that as an example of how to handle a stressful situation,” said Morris.

This is not the first time Trooper Morris’ actions have been recognized.

Since March, Morris has been named ‘National Trooper of the Year’ twice by two different organizations.

In total, 37 troopers, civilian staff and law enforcement around the state were recognized with awards Wednesday.