State’s alligator harvest sets mark, includes a near 14-footer

MAYFLOWER, Ark. -- According to the the Arkansas State Police and the Mayflower Police Department, there was a fatal accident on I-40 that happened Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

The wreck was at the entrance ramp to I-40 from HWY 365 across from Sonic. According to the Mayflower Police Department's Facebook page, there was a tremendous amount of traffic on the Interstate and HWY 365.