State’s alligator harvest sets mark, includes a near 14-footer

KLRT - FOX16.com
MONTICELLO, Ark. — Arkansas Game and Fish released a statement on Twitter today regarding Arkansas hunters.
You can read their statement below:
State’s alligator harvest sets mark, includes a near 14-footerMONTICELLO – Arkansas hunters harvested more alligators than ever before in the 2020 alligator season, which was held the third and fourth weekends in September in three hunting zones…https://t.co/ysnSEPxCzw pic.twitter.com/4UptYO9uEg— AR Game and Fish (@ARGameandFish) October 2, 2020
State’s alligator harvest sets mark, includes a near 14-footerMONTICELLO – Arkansas hunters harvested more alligators than ever before in the 2020 alligator season, which was held the third and fourth weekends in September in three hunting zones…https://t.co/ysnSEPxCzw pic.twitter.com/4UptYO9uEg