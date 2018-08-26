Step-Daughter of Slain Man Feels Justice Process is Inadequate Video

Rebecca Chambers' two kids play not far from where a woman accused of murdering her step father last week sits behind bars in Arkansas county.

"That's my daddy, he's been my daddy since I was 4 years old," Rebecca told our reporter, Price Mckeon.

Since the man she calls dad, Bobby Middleton was shot and killed at his home near Tichnor, she says her emotions have been up and down.

Rebecca continued, "We hear she has a $50,000 bond. I don't like it. No, that is unacceptable for me. Completely unacceptable."

Caller: [cries]

Dispatcher: "Arkansas county 9-1-1."

Caller: "Please. Please. Somebody. I, I, I already shot my boyfriend. A little while ago we got into it. "

We got our hands on the call that sheriff Todd Wright told us Maria Salers made last week after shooting the grandfather these kids called "Papa."

Caller: "I didn't mean to."

Dispatcher: "Ok. What's your name?

Caller: "My name is Maria Salers. Please. Please. Please. Hurry."

[inaudible]

Dispatcher: ok. We're going to get someone down there ok?

"We had found her cell phone hidden underneath the dresser behind the bed room door [...] why the police officers didn't find it?"

Chambers says she also doesn't understand why his body, if shot once, Looked the way it did.

"He has a broke nose, a big knot on his head, and it's bruised and hes got bruising on both of his arms and under his arms and a little on his back and cross his foot, and I don't like it."

She believes the woman that her dad met on a dating website earlier this year should now meet a formal murder charge.