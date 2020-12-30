Stifft Station Gifts closing doors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock neighborhood shop Stifft Station Gifts is closing its doors.
The announcement was made through their Instagram page.
Stifft Station Gifts is located in the 3000 block of West Markham. The reason for shuttering the shop was not listed in the post.
