Stifft Station Gifts closing doors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman getting something out of her car outside of the Briarwood Apartments was shot in the ankle and then was taken by a friend to a local hospital.

According to Little Rock investigators she was visiting a friend at the apartments and as she was retrieving items from her trunk, she heard several people arguing and then gunshots. She was unsure of how many gunshots or if they were initially being fired at her, but she realized she was struck in the ankle.