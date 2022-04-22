STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Two separate death investigations in Stone County are now affecting school districts in the area.

In a social post from the Concord School District, school leaders said their typical bus route down Highway 5 will not pick students up in that area.

Concord School District Superintendent Travis Fletcher noted that the absence will not be counted against students and encouraged them to stay inside.

This announcement comes after Stone County deputies said that four people were found Thursday.

The district also said that students will not be out for recess Friday.

Mountain View School District Superintendent Brent Howard said that campuses will have extra patrol during the investigations.