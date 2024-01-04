MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. – A funeral for a Stone County deputy killed on the line of duty will be Saturday morning.

Deputy Justin Smith was attempting to serve a warrant for a misdemeanor terroristic threatening charge Tuesday when authorities said suspect Clinton Hefton shot Smith.

Hefton was arrested following a short standoff, he has been charged with capital murder. Smith is the second Stone County deputy shot and killed performing their duties since 2019.

The small agency has a dozen full-time patrol deputies, and many still perform the same tasks that ended tragically for Deputy Smith. State Police are helping fill positions while some choose to take time off to heal.

Entering the patrol car, Stone County Deputy Alan Estes is more aware now that there’s no guarantee any of them will make it to the end of the day.

“It makes you think. You know,” Estes said.

Deputy Alan Estes said Justin Smith made a quick impression when they first met. Soon he learned that the first interaction was true to how he treated everyone, even the inmates.

“He would always treat everyone the same,” Estes said.

That’s something Estes added he hopes to carry on. His other favorite characteristics of his former coworker were his happy, funny attitude, his quick forgiveness in learning moments, and his constant dedication off the clock to do good.

“It’s hard to say good stuff about Justin because you are always thinking well everybody just (assumes) they’re making this up just because of what happened to him, but with Justin, that’s not true. He was one of a kind,” Estes stated.

Smith wore other hats outside of work. Stone County Sheriff Branon Long said among them was being a foster parent and a member of the Republicans of Stone County where Jim Nesbitt met him.

“It seems like everything you learn about him, there’s nothing bad,” Nesbitt stated.

Nesbitt also knew the last deputy in Stone County who was killed while performing his duties.

“I didn’t think we’d have that much crime. We’re a small county,” Nesbitt said.

In 2019 Sergeant Mike Stephen, who had served in the agency for 20 years, was shot and killed responding to a domestic issue.

Smith spent 24 years serving those around him. Starting as a corrections officer in Jackson and Independence County, and later as Constable and Deputy Sheriff serving Stone County, Arkansas. He had 14 years of service with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department.

“They go out every day with the possibility of this happening, and that hangs over their head. You have more respect for them. I’m glad they are willing to do it. I wouldn’t. I couldn’t, but I’m glad they are willing to do it. I appreciate it,” Nesbitt stated.

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office already felt like a family, but days like this make them even closer.

“You just always assume you will get home safe, but that doesn’t always happen,” Estes said.

The Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View will hold a funeral service at 11 A.M Saturday.

A donation account is set up at Mountain View Centennial Banks under Justin Smith. It will go toward his funeral expenses and surviving family.