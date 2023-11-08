LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Wednesday more than $1 million in grants to prevent and treat opioid addiction.

Arkansas has one of the top five opioid prescribing rates in the nation, according to Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership Director Kirk Lane.

The first grant Griffin announced is over $232,000 in Opioid settlement funds.

It will go towards supplying state law enforcement and corrections officers with more than 5,000 life-saving naloxone kits.

The second grant is $770,000 which will go to Arkansas Mobile Opioid Recovery, which is a mobile health clinic program that will work in rural communities.

“There are a lot of people struggling and need help, and this is an opportunity each and every year to gather those together who are experts and provide information on this important issue,” Griffin said.

More than 1,300 people were at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock for the event.