Storm Potential Tuesday Afternoon and Evening

A fast moving cold front will bring showers and potentially a few strong thunderstorms to Arkansas Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The timing of the storms will be from around 4 p.m. to midnight. It looks like two lines of storms will actually develop – the first in the late afternoon to evening hours and the second from around 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The potential for strong storms is greatest in the orange area indicated by The Storm Prediction Center, around the northeastern third of the state. The main concern will be strong wind gusts, however, the presence of wind shear or a change in wind direction means there will also be some tornado threat as well.

Strong winds will accompany the cold front as it moves through Central Arkansas Tuesday night, even outside of thunderstorms. Winds may gust over 40 mph, with higher gusts in and around storms. Winds will settle down by later Wednesday morning.