Storm rips roof off Arkansas school, causes extensive water damage

HERMITAGE, Ark.- Students are back in the classroom today after extensive storm damage forced Hermitage middle and high school students to remote learning.

Those students are in a different part of the building while repairs are being made.

“My buddy called and told me the roof had blown off the school and I said no you’ve got to be kidding me,” said Matt Huitt, facilities manager, “It started lifting up, rolled it right back and I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”





Matt Huitt was the first one to step inside the school after the roof was ripped off Friday.

“It was like a waterfall. Water coming through the tiles, water standing everywhere, on top of desks, picking up keyboards and there’s water dumping out,” said Huitt.

The wind and rain damaging the library, computer lab and four offices.

Then Saturday, came the second round of storms.

“It was devastating,” said Tracy Tucker, Superintendent, “Those winds did more damage to the wing of the building that had already been damaged. Then pulled the roof off a second wing of the building and did even more damage. “

Superintendent Tracy Tucker said even now there is standing water in the building.

While they don’t know the extent of the damage, they are still planning on finishing out the school year strong.

“Just get the ball rolling, get this thing up and ready and hopefully in the fall start housing our classes,” said Huitt.

The district currently does not have a timeline for when repairs will be complete.