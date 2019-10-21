Storms leave damage across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather that moved across Arkansas Monday morning left damage in more than 17 counties.

A storm that struck in Benton County at Rogers left one dead when a tree fell on a home. Heavy damage was also reported across the county.

In Poinsett County, five injuries were reported, two of those from the collapse of a gas station at Tyronza.

Storm reports (see below) from National Weather Service Offices in Tulsa, Little Rock and Memphis recorded the damage in the Natural State.

A number of locations reported downed trees, power lines, fences and damaged structures.

12:50 a.m. – Garland County near Crystal Springs. Tree blown over near Charlton Recreation Area.

1:00 a.m. – Hot Spring County near Lambert. Tree blown down at Hwy. 84 and Rainbow Road.

1:07 a.m. – Hot Spring County at Bismarck. Power lines blown down in 6000 block of Hwy. 7.

1:10 a.m. – Hot Spring County near Bismarck. Tree blown down.

1:12 a.m. – Perry County near Hollis. Tree blown down on Hwy. 314 off Hwy. 7.

1:30 a.m. – Johnson County at Coal Hill. Tree blown down.

1:35 a.m. – Boone County at Harrison. Winds gusted to 53 mph at the airport.

1:38 a.m. – Boone County at Bergman. Tree blown down across York Drive.

1:38 a.m. – Hot Spring County near Midway. Tree blown down onto westbound side of Interstate 30.

1:40 a.m. – Logan County at Subiaco. Roof blown off a building.

1:55 a.m. – Faulkner County near Lollie. Winds gusted to 50 mph at Cantrell Field/Conway Airport.

1:55 a.m. – Faulkner County at Conway. A carport was blown over on East German Lane.

1:59 a.m. – Faulkner County near Hamlet. Tree blown down onto house on Rolling Creek Circle. No injuries.

2:04 a.m. – Saline County at Pine Haven. Tree blown down and blocking one lane at South Reynolds and West Sardis Road.

2:14 a.m. – Marion County at Flippin. Winds gusted to 53 mph at regional airport.

2:33 a.m. – Yell County at Danville. Tree blown down on 8th Street.

2:49 a.m. – Lonoke County at Cabot. Large branch blown down on East Myrtle Street.

2:54 a.m. – Grant County near Cane Creek. Trees blown down.

3:27 a.m. – Jackson County near Newport. Winds gusted to 55 mph at municipal airport.

3:35 a.m. – Saline County near Benton. Trees and power lines downed on Elliott Trail.

3:55 a.m. – Pulaski County at Little Rock. Tree blown down in yard on Tyler Street.

4:15 a.m. – Greene County near Paragould. Large shed blown over on Hwy. 141 between Beechgrove and Hooker.

4:38 a.m. – Jefferson County near Oakland Heights. Trees down at Hardin-Reed Rd. and Curly Drive.

4:40 a.m. – Lonoke County near Prairie Center. Winds gusted to 58 mph at Carlisle Municipal Airport.

4:46 a.m. – Jefferson County at Pine Bluff. Trees downed at 17th and Hazel streets.

4:56 a.m. – Prairie County at Peppers Lake. Tree blown down on Hwy. 302 East.

5:15 a.m. – Calhoun County near Ellisville. Tree blown down on County Road 85 East.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Fox 16 News App from the App Store or Google Play.