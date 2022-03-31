SHERWOOD, Ark. – The day after heavy rain, it’s normal to still see some puddles around. But for a few homeowners in Sherwood, it’s much more than that; drainage issues have plagued some neighborhoods for years and many are sick of dealing with the water.

After storms passed through Central Arkansas Wednesday, homeowners in Sherwood took to social media to discuss drainage issues in the city. Some neighbors claimed there weren’t enough drains in low-lying areas where water would sit, while others said current drains back up and overflow.

For the Stapletons, it’s the latter. The couple moved into a home on Koehler Ave in 2019 and saw their first flood just a few months later.

“We woke up the next morning to find our house flooded,” explained Dean Stapleton. “We didn’t buy any flood insurance because we didn’t think we needed it. [We] found out the hard way.”

The water came in from both their front and back yards. Stapleton says during a second weather event months later, had he not opened the side gate, he believes the house would have flooded again.

Their home sits near a series of storm drains, all of which flow to a city drainage ditch that passes along the side of the house. Stapleton says during a storm, those drains can sometimes do more harm than good.

“It fills up and backs up,” he explained.

Even when there isn’t enough rain to flood the yard, Stapleton says water will still collect and sit in patches, killing the grass and staying muddy long after the sun comes out.

The issues the Stapletons face is a similar occurrence across the city. Two recent Facebook posts in a community group show just how common it is with hundreds of likes and dozens of homeowners saying they have the same issue.

A representative for the city of Sherwood explained leaders know of the issues and have a series of projects either underway or planned that will deal with drainage issues on certain streets. A current construction project on Country Club Road is one such example, with large pipes being installed to steer away rain and water.

Those looking to be updated on city projects can sign up for notifications on the city’s website.

Another neighbor pointed out that many of the issues have to do with the geography of the city itself and where low-lying areas sit. He adds re-doing an entire city’s drainage system isn’t something that can happen overnight.

But Stapleton says he feels something should have been done long ago, or residents should at least be warned where they look to buy a home.