Strong and/or Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are keeping an eye on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 as our weather pattern becomes unsettled at the beginning of the week.

As of Saturday evening, data is hinting that some ingredients could be available to encourage strong to severe storm development but other important details still remain unclear at this time. Those unclear details, like the track and timing of the low-pressure system, could mean the difference between severe weather or none at all.

So what do you need to do right now? Just make note of the day in which we could see storms but don’t worry about it at this time. We will update you as we get more information.

