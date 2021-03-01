Students and family react to Watson Chapel junior high shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A young man was shot at Watson Chapel junior high Monday morning.

FOX 16’s Alexis Wainwright talked to students from Watson Chapel junior high and their families to hear more about what happened.

Travis Harden, an 8th grade student said he was just walking down the hall like a normal day when he heard the gunshots.

“I was in the hallway, I was walking down and I was talking to my friends,” Harden said, “Then I heard like three bullets came off and everybody just running from where the bullets came from.”

Police said that the shooting happened in a hallway as students were changing classes.

“I got confused because I thought it was a door and I didn’t know what to do. I just sit still,” Harden said, “I was scared — scared ima get shot.”

Police have said that they found the 15-year-old suspect hiding in a house nearby, and he is in custody.

Police said they have 48 hours to decide on how to charge the suspect, either as a juvenile or an adult.