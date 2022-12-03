LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Breakfast with Santa was back this morning at Martin Luther King Elementary in Little Rock.

The Greater Little Rock chapter of Jack and Jill of America Incorporated organized the big event, along with several community sponsors.

The kids were treated to a holiday experience that included a book and another gift, and breakfast, along with the chance to meet Santa and get their picture taken.

There was also story time with Mrs. Clause in the library.

“This is what it’s about, Jack and Jill, our goal is to enrich and empower the community so this is one of our ways to do this, and give back.”

This is the 18th annual breakfast with Santa, and the first in-person experience since the pandemic.

Jack and Jill Incorporated started in 1938 with mission of supporting the development of children between the ages of 2 and 19.