Study finds Little Rock has highest crime rate among state capitals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A study conducted by WalletHub revealed Little Rock to have the highest crime rate per 1,000 residents among state capitals in the country.

According to the study’s findings, Little Rock sits at the highest while Concord, N.H., has the lowest. Behind Little Rock is Salt Lake City, Baton Rouge, Nashville and Charleston, W.Va.

Little Rock was also listed in the bottom levels of other categories, including the worst health conditions and highest premature-death rate.

Montgomery, Ala., reportedly has the worst capital health conditions in the U.S., but Little Rock is right behind at 49, followed by Richmond, Va, Charleston, W.Va. and Indianapolis.

As for the capitals with the highest premature-death rates, Little Rock is listed at No. 47, with Indianapolis and Baton Rouge again in the bottom of categories, at 48 and 49, respectively.

However, Little Rock is ranked relatively high on the economic side of things, as it is listed as the 21st best state to live based on affordability, and 28th best for economic well-being.

Overall, Arkansas’ capital is ranked the 42nd best state capital to live in the U.S.

To view the study’s full findings, click here.