STUTTGART, Ark. – The Stuttgart community is devastated following the loss of Sgt. Donald Scoby, who worked with the Stuttgart Police Department and died overnight Wednesday after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

People in the close-knit town of Stuttgart called Sgt. Scoby “Scooby” as a nickname.

“It affects everyone,” said Angela Lawson who owns Stuttgart Flower & Gift downtown.

Lawson said ‘Scooby’ was a familiar face for everyone in Stuttgart, and someone everyone loved.

“He’s just a good guy,” Lawson said.

Lawson and her employees even made bows for businesses to hang downtown to pay tribute to the fallen officer.

The Mayor of Stuttgart also released a statement Thursday following the death of Sgt. Scoby, that read:

“Late last night, Sergeant Donald Scoby with the Stuttgart Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Donald was a dedicated officer, a fierce advocate for this community and a dear personal friend.

His love for Stuttgart, his brothers and sisters on the force, and his family and friends will endure and outlast this grief.

I hope everyone joins me in praying for his sweet family, and for our entire Police Department.

Scoby, we are forever grateful for your love and service to the City of Stuttgart.”