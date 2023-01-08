STUTTGART, Ark. – The community of Stuttgart hosted The Showdown in Sugartown boxing event for youth this weekend.

Athletes from age 9 to 18 competed in 17 bouts organized by the Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club.

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout for their first event. They say the program offers the young athletes much more than just competition.

Jalicia Wyatt of Stuttgart gloves not guns said the event helps with learning discipline and structure.

“it also helps them with learning discipline and structure. We have a mentoring component to where we have adults, the coaches and other volunteers to help out to just show them the support and nurturing that’s outside of the family structure that they have.”

The Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club started in May of 2022.