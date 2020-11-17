Stuttgart mayor issues statement about police chief’s social media posts

STUTTGART, Ark.- Mayor David Earney issued a statement about Stuttgart Police Chief Mark Duke’s social media posts and proposed a social media policy be drafted immediately.

Earney issued the following statement:

“We are all aware of the negativity that can be spread on social media. I have accapted the apology and the regret from Police Chief Mark Duke, for the divisive political post that appeared on Facebook after the presidential election. I propose a social media policy be drafted immediately through counsel of the city attorney for all city employees, council members, and elected officials.

As a community it is time to move forward from any and all racial and political division.”

David Earney, Stuttgart Mayor