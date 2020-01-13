Breaking News
Stuttgart millage election Jan. 14

Local News
STUTTGART, Ark. – For the first time in eight years, the Stuttgart School District is looking to make improvements through a millage increase.

The vote will be on Tuesday.

The request to voters is an increase of 3-point-six mills, bringing the total to 40-point-five.

On average, if you own a 100-thousand dollar home, the millage increase would go up six dollars a month.

The district says money raised will go towards a number of new athletic facilities, in turn allowing the city and district to generate revenue by bringing and hosting regional events.

