Man dies, suspect in custody in Stuttgart shooting

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart Police say one man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday in the 500 block of North Spring.

According to a post on the Stuttgart Police Department’s Facebook page, officers found a man, later identified as Michael Hardiman, 47, on his couch bleeding from a single gunshot wound.

Stuttgart police say Hardiman talked with the officers before he was taken to Stuttgart Baptist.

Officials say Hardiman later died.

Police say the victim’s body was sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to Stuttgart police, investigators already identified a person of interest.

The suspect was taken into custody on Monday morning, according to Stuttgart Police.

The suspect was not identified by police.

If you know anything about the fatal shooting, call the Stuttgart Police Department at 870-673-2967.