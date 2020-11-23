Stuttgart police looking for man allegedly seen stealing school bus catalytic converters

STUTTGART, Ark. — Police are looking for a man who was allegedly seen on camera stealing catalytic converters off of four school busses.

On November 13, 2020 around 10:00 p.m. Stuttgart police say a man entered the premises of the Stuttgart School District Bus Shop and stole the catalytic converters off of 4 of the gasoline buses.

Police say the suspect was wearing an orange or tan color hat, blue jacket, he was also carrying a green duffle bag.

If you know the identity of this person or those involved you are asked to contact Stuttgart Police @ (870) 673-2171 or Dr. Rick Gales at the Stuttgart School District Office.

