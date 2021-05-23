Stuttgart Riceland facility catches fire

Stuttgart, Ark. — Crews were on the scene at a facility in Stuttgart where a fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Riceland in Stuttgart said that the fire broke out in a storage facility housing soybeans.

They said that while crews were cleaning out bins in the facility the contents caught fire.









Crews that were on the scene to deal with the fire said they had to cut into the silos to get at the flames. Flames also managed to spread to the water treatment facility next to the silos.

Stuttgart fire teams were able to put out the fires.