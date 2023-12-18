LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tis the season for giving, Summit Utilities made a big donation Monday to The Watershed in Little Rock to help the nonprofit continue its work of helping the homeless.

With temperatures expected in the twenties Monday, Summit’s donation of $5,000 and more than 100 blankets will help keep those without shelter warm and fed.

The money will go towards stocking The Watershed’s food pantry, providing assistance with utility bills and providing cooked meals to those in need.

Donated blankets will be distributed throughout the homeless community in Little Rock.

“The donation that Summit has provided is very timely, because I know for The Watershed it’s a very high volume need time of the year,” Cindy Westcott, VP of Operations and Engineering for Summit said.

Summit says this is just one of the many nonprofits they have been able to help this year. In October the utility company donated $100,000 to 25 non-profits.