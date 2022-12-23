LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.

Summit Utilities reported Friday morning that the cold has led to a gas outage in the Rock Creek area of Little Rock, west of Napa Valley Drive and Hinson Road, affecting about 100 customers. Crews have been dispatched and are working to fix the problem.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to prepare for this week’s cold temperatures. Despite that fact, the extremely cold temperatures have caused some of our regulator stations to freeze, impacting the flow of gas to our customers,” Fred Kirkwood, Summit’s chief customer experience officer said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The City of Little Rock has a warming station set up at 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock, phone 501-379-1890. Other warming stations in the area are available.