LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Natural gas company Summit Utilities said it will be returning to business as usual in a few months.

Summit Utilities announced that the company would be resuming normal collection activities, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers for nonpayment, starting in July.

Summit officials said as normal collections begin, Summit is giving customers more than 60 days notice and plans to inform customers via email, bill inserts, social media and other communication methods.

The company had initially suspended service disconnection and late fees in November while it changed over to a new customer service and billing system.

The suspension was later extended to March 20 in an email from Summit’s CEO. After that, the suspension was extended further into the spring.

“We encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible if they are having difficulty paying their bills so we can work with them to find a solution,” Summit Utilities Chief Customer Officer Fred Kirkwood said. “Our customer service representatives can help set up payment arrangements if customers need them or direct customers to payment assistance agencies in their area.”

On March 2, a class action lawsuit had been filed against Summit alleging price gouging. Later, Attorney General Tim Griffin opened a Public Service Commission investigation into the company’s purchasing and bill practices.

Summit officials said those in need of assistance can visit SummitCares.com or call customer service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays at 800-002-7552.