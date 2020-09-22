Sunday homicide suspect appears in Little Rock Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The suspect regarding the homicide that happened on Sunday, September 20 on Dahlia Drive appeared in the Little Rock District Court today.

Vincent Mitchell, 54 of Little Rock received a $500,000 bond and has not posted it as of 12:45 p.m.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 6800 block of Dahlia Drive in reference to a shooting. Once officers arrived 24-year-old Nicholas Taylor of Sherwood was found in the front yard suffering from gunshots and was pronounced dead.

Mitchell was still on the scene and was identified as the person who shot Taylor. Mitchell is believed to be the step-grandfather of Taylor.

Mitchell was charged with second-degree murder and taken to the Pulaski County Jail and booked in on that charge.